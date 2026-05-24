Woman attempts suicide in Karnataka court hall, booked for obstruction of proceedings

BENGALURU: Panic gripped one of the court halls in Bengaluru South district when a 32-year-old woman, who had come for a hearing against her husband in a dowry harassment case, fell unconscious after reportedly attempting suicide at 1.40 pm on Wednesday. She was immediately rushed to hospital and is now said to be out of danger.
The woman, Amreen, is a resident of Tippu Circle near Government School in Ramanagara Town. Srinivas, senior sheristedar (judicial officer) of the court had filed a complaint against Amreen. Based on the complaint, a criminal case was booked against the woman for attempting suicide at the Ramanagara Town circle police.
“In the open court proceedings of crime number 32/2026 (Ramanagara Women Police Station vs A-1 Aleem Pasha (Amreen’s husband and others), the complainant Amreen, her father Munawar Pasha, and the accused persons were present before the court.
During the open court proceedings, in the presence of the court staff and the judge, Amreen consumed a liquid and suddenly fell down unconscious from her chair. The court staff and police personnel assisted to shift her to the district government hospital of Ramanagara for treatment,” said an officer.
Based on the complaint, the FIR under section BNS 226 (attempt to commit suicide to compel or restraint exercise of lawful power) was registered against her on Thursday. “Amreen is out of danger.
She consumed some substance before the judge and collapsed in the open court, thereby causing obstruction to the court proceedings. Hence, action was requested to be initiated against her as per law. Notice was served to her to appear before the investigating officer after her discharge from the hospital,” the officer added.
Amreen had filed a dowry harassment complaint (Crime number 32/2026) against her husband Aleem Pasha, a mechanic by profession and six others on March 29, 2026 in the Ramanagara Women Police Station. Amreen, was Pasha’s second wife. Even Pasha was her second husband. The first husband of Amreen had died and even the first wife of Pasha had also died.
Police constable’s wife hangs self
Bengaluru: A 26-year-old woman, wife of a police constable working in Bengaluru Police Commissionerate has died by suicide on Friday afternoon at the police quarters in KR Puram. The victim, Lakshmi Priya, was wife of Rajesh Aradhya, and mother of an eight-month-old daughter. Rajesh is attached to the HAL police station.
Rajesh is said to have been scolding his wife for not respecting his parents. Upset over this, the victim hung herself when he was at work. Lakshmi’s parents have accused Rajesh and his parents of harassing their daughter for dowry. Before taking her life, Lakshmi had shared her mobile phone’s password to her sister Jayashri through WhatsApp.
Suspecting something amiss, Jayashri immediately called Lakshmi. Since there was no reply from her, she called Rajesh who informed her about the suicide. Lakshmi and Rajesh are from Malavalli in Mandya and got married in May 2023. The KR Puram police have registered a case of dowry death against Rajesh and his parents.
HELPLINE
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.