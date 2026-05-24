Woman attempts suicide in Karnataka court hall, booked for obstruction of proceedings

BENGALURU: Panic gripped one of the court halls in Bengaluru South district when a 32-year-old woman, who had come for a hearing against her husband in a dowry harassment case, fell unconscious after reportedly attempting suicide at 1.40 pm on Wednesday. She was immediately rushed to hospital and is now said to be out of danger.

The woman, Amreen, is a resident of Tippu Circle near Government School in Ramanagara Town. Srinivas, senior sheristedar (judicial officer) of the court had filed a complaint against Amreen. Based on the complaint, a criminal case was booked against the woman for attempting suicide at the Ramanagara Town circle police.

“In the open court proceedings of crime number 32/2026 (Ramanagara Women Police Station vs A-1 Aleem Pasha (Amreen’s husband and others), the complainant Amreen, her father Munawar Pasha, and the accused persons were present before the court.

During the open court proceedings, in the presence of the court staff and the judge, Amreen consumed a liquid and suddenly fell down unconscious from her chair. The court staff and police personnel assisted to shift her to the district government hospital of Ramanagara for treatment,” said an officer.