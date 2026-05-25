Congress directs its rank and file to be alert during SIR in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and AICC General Secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday asked the Congress’ ranks and files, including MLAs, to be cautious about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, as they fear it would be Karnataka’s turn after West Bengal to be subjected to the “deletion of millions of genuine voters”.

In Karnataka, the exercise is scheduled to begin on June 20.

This comes after last week’s cabinet meeting, which discussed various options, including approaching the Supreme Court, over SIR. The Congress has been alleging that the exercise is a conspiracy to delete genuine voters from the electoral roll.

The Grand Old Party alleges that SIR helped the BJP secure a landslide victory in West Bengal. The Congress leadership in Karnataka held a meeting with its ministers, as well as sitting and former MLAs, at a resort near Nandi Hills, near Bengaluru, in this regard.

According to informed sources, Congress leaders asked the gathering to ensure the names of genuine voters are not deleted from the electoral roll. They have been advised to keep a tab on the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who will be engaged in the SIR process and activate the BLOs of the party.