Congress directs its rank and file to be alert during SIR in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and AICC General Secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday asked the Congress’ ranks and files, including MLAs, to be cautious about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, as they fear it would be Karnataka’s turn after West Bengal to be subjected to the “deletion of millions of genuine voters”.
In Karnataka, the exercise is scheduled to begin on June 20.
This comes after last week’s cabinet meeting, which discussed various options, including approaching the Supreme Court, over SIR. The Congress has been alleging that the exercise is a conspiracy to delete genuine voters from the electoral roll.
The Grand Old Party alleges that SIR helped the BJP secure a landslide victory in West Bengal. The Congress leadership in Karnataka held a meeting with its ministers, as well as sitting and former MLAs, at a resort near Nandi Hills, near Bengaluru, in this regard.
According to informed sources, Congress leaders asked the gathering to ensure the names of genuine voters are not deleted from the electoral roll. They have been advised to keep a tab on the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who will be engaged in the SIR process and activate the BLOs of the party.
The marathon meeting discussed the SIR issue in detail in the wake of the forthcoming polls to five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).. The Supreme Court had recently set a deadline to complete the election process by August 31, 2026. The GBA polls are crucial as they would set a trend for future polls in the state, including zilla and taluk panchayat polls, and the 2028 Assembly elections.
A presentation on how the BJP won the Assembly polls in several states, allegedly by misusing the SIR,was presented. Of the 136 Congress MLAs in Karnataka, 70 to 80 of them had turned up and the remaining, including KPCC office-bearers, are expected to take part in a workshop scheduled to be held on Monday.
KPCC to set up war room
It has been decided to set up a war room at the KPCC office, where party workers can report if any discrepancies are found during the SIR exercise. They were also asked to bring the developments to the notice of the State Government as well.
SIR unconstitutional: Priyank
Speaking to reporters, Karnataka RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge called the SIR unconstitutional. “In West Bengal, citing logical discrepancies, even eligible voters were removed from the electoral roll. That is not correct,” Priyank told reporters.
“Even if we ask for an explanation, neither the Chief Election Commissioner nor the Election Commission is giving any clear information,” he said. “For example, if 99% of voters in my constituency Chittapur, are mapped, and tomorrow the ECI says it’s not 99% but only 55%, it becomes 55%... they are not providing any reasons for this,” he said.
Cong raking up SIR issue to cover up its failures: HDK
Union Minister and former CM HD Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress is spreading misinformation about the SIR and is trying to divert public attention to cover up its failures.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday, Kumaraswamy criticised the Congress’ stand on the issue. He said that the Congress leaders keep trying to remain in the news by taking up one issue after another.
“A few days ago they kept talking about MGNREGA, and now they have started raising SIR. People gave them an opportunity to govern, but they lack the mindset to work for the people. They are using this issue to divert public attention,” Kumaraswamy added.