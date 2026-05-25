Is this it? CM, DCM in New Delhi for crucial meet with Congress top brass

BENGALURU: The Congress high command will most likely put an end to the power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, as both leaders have been summoned to Delhi for a high-voltage meeting scheduled to be held at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence at 11 am on Tuesday.
Depending on the situation, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi could take part in the meeting, which will be attended by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal too.
“I cannot comment on this. Rahulji will speak,” was Kharge’s cryptic reply while talking to a news agency in Delhi on Monday.
Rahul’s message for the meeting was conveyed by Venugopal, first to Siddaramaiah on Sunday and Shivakumar on Monday, indicating that a decision on either a change in leadership or cabinet reshuffle would be taken in the presence of both leaders. The much-anticipated meeting will be decisive if Rahul too takes part in it.
The power tussle between the two leaders has been lingering since November 2025, and Shivakumar has been insisting that the high command should take a decision based on the agreement, which was struck between him and Siddaramaiah in 2023 when the party won the Assembly elections, to share power for two-and-a-half years each.
Tuesday’s meeting is a clear indication that Shivakumar has got an opportunity to make his strongest-ever bid to stake claim to the chief minister’s seat.
Muhurtha is fixed at 11 am in Delhi, says Satish
As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah boarded a special flight to Delhi on Monday evening along with ministers showing allegiance to him, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Shivakumar boarded an Air India flight separately along with his personal secretary, giving enough hints that this could be the conclusion of the long-drawn power game.
Shivakumar had already sent his younger brother and former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh to Delhi on a separate flight. Suresh is likely to meet certain high command leaders, preparing the ground for Shivakumar to put up a strong fight, sources said.
At the meeting, if Shivakumar insists on the Chief Minister post, Siddaramaiah could claim that he is supported by a majority of legislators who want him to continue as CM. He may also argue that he would want to continue in the post, keeping the party’s future in mind as the party won five bypolls under his leadership.
During the swearing-in of Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, Siddaramaiah had conveyed to Rahul Gandhi that he has the support of most party seniors, including ministers.
On Tuesday’s meeting, a minister told The New Indian Express, “There is nothing special. Siddaramaiah has taken along all his supporters to show his strength.” The ministers, who have accompanied Siddaramaiah include Dr G Parameshwara, touted as the dark horse for CM post and who is accompanying Siddaramaiah to Delhi for the first time to meet the high command, Byrathi Suresh, Dr HC Mahadevappa, KJ George, MB Patil, CM’s legal advisor and MLA AS Ponnanna.
PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi boarded a flight separately. RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge is among the other posse of Congress leaders, including TB Jayachandra, PM Narendra Swamy, Puttaranga Shetty, BR Patil, MR Seetharam and MLA NA Haris, who are aspiring to become ministers, also left for the national capital.
Apart from leadership, the meeting also has in its agenda the discussion on four Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant from Karnataka, of which Congress can win three. Kharge is among the four retiring on June 5.
“I believe there shouldn’t be any political confusion in our party as it will impact the administration. It is good if all of this is resolved as quickly as possible. No matter what any of us says, the final decision rests with the high command,” said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.
Jarkiholi said, “The muhurtha is fixed at 11 am in Delhi. We all expect the high command to clear confusion.”