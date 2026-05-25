Is this it? CM, DCM in New Delhi for crucial meet with Congress top brass

BENGALURU: The Congress high command will most likely put an end to the power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, as both leaders have been summoned to Delhi for a high-voltage meeting scheduled to be held at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence at 11 am on Tuesday.

Depending on the situation, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi could take part in the meeting, which will be attended by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal too.

“I cannot comment on this. Rahulji will speak,” was Kharge’s cryptic reply while talking to a news agency in Delhi on Monday.

Rahul’s message for the meeting was conveyed by Venugopal, first to Siddaramaiah on Sunday and Shivakumar on Monday, indicating that a decision on either a change in leadership or cabinet reshuffle would be taken in the presence of both leaders. The much-anticipated meeting will be decisive if Rahul too takes part in it.

The power tussle between the two leaders has been lingering since November 2025, and Shivakumar has been insisting that the high command should take a decision based on the agreement, which was struck between him and Siddaramaiah in 2023 when the party won the Assembly elections, to share power for two-and-a-half years each.

Tuesday’s meeting is a clear indication that Shivakumar has got an opportunity to make his strongest-ever bid to stake claim to the chief minister’s seat.