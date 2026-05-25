Leopard that killed boy near Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Karnataka captured

MYSURU: A leopard that had attacked and killed a 10-year-old boy during a pilgrimage to Nagamale near the Male Mahadeshwara Hills has finally been captured by the forest department after a 14-day operation. The officials confirmed that the leopard was trapped in a cage installed in a strategic position. Following the tragic incident, a temporary ban was imposed on trekking and padayatra routes leading to Nagamale.

Multiple cages were placed in and around the region, surveillance was intensified, and additional personnel were deployed to track and capture the animal. The animal had also reportedly attacked and killed livestock in nearby areas over the past few days. Despite extensive efforts, the leopard managed to evade capture for nearly two weeks.

The deceased boy, Harshith (10), was a resident of Laggere in Bengaluru. He had visited the Male Mahadeshwara temple along with his family on May 9. After offering prayers at the temple, the family stayed overnight in the area. On May 10, Harshith was walking with his family towards Nagamale for darshan when the leopard suddenly attacked him and dragged him into the forest. Around 30 minutes later, the boy’s body was discovered between rocks inside the forest area.