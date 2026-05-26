Bengaluru to host 1st national AI and digital water summit

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is set to host India’s first and largest National AI and Digital Water Summit 2026 in Bengaluru on Wednesday, bringing together global experts, policymakers, technology leaders, startups, and urban planners to deliberate on the future of intelligent urban water management, said BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar.

The summit comes at a time when cities across the world are facing growing challenges arising from climate change, rapid urbanisation, groundwater depletion, and increasing pressure on civic infrastructure. BWSSB aims to position Bengaluru as a leading model for technology-driven and sustainable urban water governance.