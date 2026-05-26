Bengaluru to host 1st national AI and digital water summit

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is set to host India’s first and largest National AI and Digital Water Summit 2026 in Bengaluru on Wednesday, bringing together global experts, policymakers, technology leaders, startups, and urban planners to deliberate on the future of intelligent urban water management, said BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar.
The summit comes at a time when cities across the world are facing growing challenges arising from climate change, rapid urbanisation, groundwater depletion, and increasing pressure on civic infrastructure. BWSSB aims to position Bengaluru as a leading model for technology-driven and sustainable urban water governance.
The summit will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
“The summit is organised by BWSSB and Elets Technomedia. This will serve as a major national platform to discuss solutions in AI-driven water governance, smart utility systems, digital twins, IoT-enabled monitoring, predictive analytics, wastewater reuse, and sustainable financing models,” he said. A major highlight of the summit will be the presentation of BWSSB’s digital transformation initiatives, including large-scale deployment of SCADA systems, GIS mapping, IoT-enabled tanker tracking, and smart metering platforms that are being implemented across Bengaluru.
The summit will also showcase BWSSB’s ambitious “Five Panchasutras” framework for future urban water governance, focusing on artificial intelligence, data-driven governance, smart infrastructure, sustainable investments, and climate-resilient water security systems. This summit will become a global platform for innovation, collaboration, and future-ready urban water solutions, said Manohar.