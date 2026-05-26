Congress calls fuel price hikes 'loot, plans agitation on May 30

BENGALURU: The Congress has decided to protest across Karnataka on May 30, opposing the fourth consecutive fuel price hike in the last 11 days.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters that the Union Government was pickpocketing from the common citizens’ pocket.

Surjewala said that crude oil prices have come down to 98.6 USD per barrel. “But the prices of petrol and diesel in India have gone up four times the last 11 days. When crude oil prices fall, that benefit should be passed on to the citizens. What is their (Centre’s) justification to not reduce fuel prices?” he said, adding that it was unpardonable.

At the same time, prices of domestic and commercial cylinders, CNG and other essential commodities have also increased, he said. Surjewala said that the BJP-led Union Government has looted Rs 57 lakh crore since 2014 through many means, including taxing people. “They have indulged in day and night robbery’’ he said, calling the recent fuel price hike as “looting”.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah hit out at Prime Minister Narednra Modi. He said that before becoming the PM, Modi had promised the people that there would be good days. “In the last 11 days, petrol and diesel prices have been increased four times.