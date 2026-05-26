Congress leaders huddle in Delhi over Karnataka RS, MLC polls

Amid growing speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, the Congress leadership on Tuesday held discussions with state leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, on the upcoming Rajya Sabha and legislative council elections.

Though Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had convened a meeting to decide candidates for the two elections, the point of interest remained the protracted leadership tussle in Karnataka and whether there would be any resolution.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, and AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal were also present at the meeting.

The meeting held at the party's Indira Bhawan headquarters lasted almost two hours, party insiders said.

At the core of the leadership tangle in the southern state is Shivakumar's demand that he be elevated to the chief minister's post in accordance with a promise made to him during state assembly elections in 2023.

Asked about any possible leadership change, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar chose to stay silent. As did Kharge.