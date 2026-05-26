DKS says Rs 100 crore misused under Gruha Lakshmi scheme

Shivakumar said cases have come to the government’s notice where money continued to be credited despite the death of beneficiaries, allegedly through the use of registered mobile numbers by others. “Some guarantee beneficiaries have passed away and around Rs 100 crore has been misused by going to the wrong people. Also, since some have given others’ phone numbers, we need to find out whether the schemes are reaching the right beneficiaries. Therefore, a suggestion has come to discuss collecting beneficiary records. We are reviewing this in every taluk,” Shivakumar, who is state Congress chief, said.

Further, Shivakumar said that the government’s priority is to ensure that welfare benefits reach genuine beneficiaries.

Responding to questions over Anna Bhagya beneficiaries not receiving rice for the last two months, Shivakumar blamed the Centre and alleged that required releases had not been made.