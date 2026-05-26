Don’t politicise, reduce VAT, Ashoka tells CM

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP on Monday accused Congress leaders of politicising the fuel price hike and demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said petrol and diesel prices in Karnataka are higher than the fuel prices in many other states, including Delhi, due to the high VAT imposed by the State Government.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, Ashoka said the Congress government is earning an additional revenue from the petrol price hike. Instead of reducing the VAT, it is accusing the Centre, he said. The price hike does not bring any revenue to the Centre, and the State Government is getting an additional Rs 6,000 crore annually, he said, and added that the revenue earned from the increase in fuel prices is being used for the guarantees.

“If the government truly wants to help the people, it should reduce taxes from its own end. Otherwise, it should publicly disclose the additional revenue it is earning. Congress’ protest against the price hike is nothing but cheating people,” the BJP leader said.

The BJP leader said even though several countries imposed restrictions to reduce petrol consumption owing to the war, India has not imposed any such restrictions.

On the leadership tussle in Congress, Ashoka said there is a power struggle for the CM’s post. It is unclear whether DyCM DK Shivakumar is securing his future or planning to join another party, he said. Siddaramaiah is going to New Delhi with his team of ministers, and he will not vacate the CM’s chair, Ashoka said.