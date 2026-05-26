I am also an aspirant for upcoming RS polls: DVS

On speculation over a change in the BJP state leadership, he said the decision rests entirely with the party high command. He said that current state BJP president BY Vijayendra has been actively strengthening the party organisation and still has one more year left in his tenure. “If any change is required, our leaders will decide internally. I have no personal opinion on the matter,” he added. Defending the recent increase in petrol and diesel prices, Gowda said the issue was linked to the larger global economic crisis. He said that fuel prices had risen only marginally in India compared to several other countries.

On the Congress’ opposition to the SIR exercise in Karnataka, he alleged that the ruling Congress government was attempting to divert public attention from its “three years of poor governance”. “Corruption is rampant in the state. If elections are held now, Congress will struggle to win even 50 seats. That is why they are opposing everything,” he said.

On the issue of illegal hoarding of fertilisers, Gowda said the Union Government was supplying fertilisers to farmers at affordable rates through subsidies. However, some traders were illegally stockpiling fertilisers, including urea, to create an artificial shortage.