Khandre bats for stricter action against forest encroachers

UDUPI : Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Monday instructed forest officials to further strengthen safety protocols for frontline personnel and to initiate swift, stringent action against recent encroachments on forest land.

Khandre said frontline staff are pivotal to forest conservation and must be provided with adequate protective gear.

He directed officials to supply equipment such as electric shock sticks, rain-protection jackets and appropriate footwear to personnel deployed in challenging field conditions.

The minister also sought a detailed account of housing arrangements for members of elephant task forces, anti-poaching squads and other frontline teams. He further ordered that personnel assigned to hazardous duties be granted the risk allowance and welfare benefits due to them.