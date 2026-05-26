Karnataka

KSIIDC gets Rs 16.5-crore dividend from BIAL

BIAL Chairman Hari Marar handed over a cheque to the CM at a meeting attended by MB Patil, officials and senior bureaucrats.
BIAL Chairman Hari Marar hands over a cheque to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Monday
BIAL Chairman Hari Marar hands over a cheque to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Monday Photo | Express
Express News Service
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BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on behalf of Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC), received a dividend cheque (for 2025-26) for Rs 16.5 crore on Monday from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). KSIIDC holds a 13% stake in BIAL.

BIAL Chairman Hari Marar handed over the cheque to the CM at a meeting attended by Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and KSIIDC Managing Director Khushbu Goel. Patil announced that BIAL declared a dividend of Rs 3 per share for 2025-26, which after deduction of taxes, stood at Rs 14.84 crore.

“BIAL declared a dividend for the first time since 2017-18. In the intervening years, the company reinvested its profits in major projects such as infrastructure development and capacity expansion to strengthen operations at Kempegowda International Airport,” he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Industries Development Minister MB Patil