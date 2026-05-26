KSIIDC gets Rs 16.5-crore dividend from BIAL

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on behalf of Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC), received a dividend cheque (for 2025-26) for Rs 16.5 crore on Monday from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). KSIIDC holds a 13% stake in BIAL.

BIAL Chairman Hari Marar handed over the cheque to the CM at a meeting attended by Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and KSIIDC Managing Director Khushbu Goel. Patil announced that BIAL declared a dividend of Rs 3 per share for 2025-26, which after deduction of taxes, stood at Rs 14.84 crore.

“BIAL declared a dividend for the first time since 2017-18. In the intervening years, the company reinvested its profits in major projects such as infrastructure development and capacity expansion to strengthen operations at Kempegowda International Airport,” he said.