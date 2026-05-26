Not aware of agenda, says Karnataka CM on meet with party brass

BENGALURU: Amid speculation over change in leadership in the state and a possible cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Tuesday to meet Congress high command leaders.
The CM, however, stated that he was not aware of the meeting’s agenda. On murmurs of leadership change and cabinet reshuffle, Siddaramaiah said such speculation is always there. Siddaramaiah told reporters at the KPCC office that he has been invited to Delhi for talks. “(AICC General Secretary) KC Venugopal called me and informed me about the meeting,” the CM told reporters at the KPCC office.
Meanwhile, when asked about Siddaramaiah’s visit to Delhi to meet party leaders, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the Rajya Sabha elections have been notified, and the party bosses would have a consultation with the CM. He asked the media not to speculate on anything.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who was also present, said that the Congress will retain power in 2028. “Prior to 2023, Union Minister Amit Shah had said the BJP will get 122 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls... I had stated that we would get 136 seats. Even now I am saying, write it down, Congress government and DK Shivakumar will be there in 2028 in Karnataka,’’ he said.
Meanwhile, while most Congress leaders said that the CM’s Delhi visit was to discuss cabinet reshuffle or for finalising candidates for the Legislative Council or Rajya Sabha polls, one source said leadership issue figuring in the talks cannot be ruled out because the party has completed three years in office in the state.
RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “Yes, he is going to Delhi to finalise candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Council polls.”
The CM and DCM DK Shivakumar are both in Delhi. Minister Satish Jarkiholi, too, spoke about Siddaramaiah heading to Delhi.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said, “Yes, the CM is headed to Delhi to meet high command leaders.”
While most leaders hinted at a cabinet reshuffle, one source said even the leadership change cannot be ruled out.
When asked about the sudden visit of CM Siddaramaiah to Delhi, he countered, “What is wrong with our CM consulting with the Congress’ national leadership, surely he cannot be going to Nagpur to consult with RSS’s Mohan Bhagwat.’’
There are a total of 12 seats falling vacant in the Karnataka Legislative Council in June and July and applications have started pouring in. There are three Rajya Sabha seats for which the final candidates will be considered in consultation with all concerned. Once the council nominations are over, the Congress is expected to have over 40 members in the 75-member Council and is expected to stake a formal claim for leadership of the House, where the present Chairman Basavraj Horatti, is now from the BJP.
Meanwhile, Shantinagar Congress MLA NA Haris was seen rushing to Delhi from Kempegwoda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday evening.
KPCC sources said there are more than 35-40 MLAs already camping in Delhi and were seen at the AICC office hoping to make it into the ministry if there is a reshuffle. The speculation is that the MLAs are aspirants for the ministry and are hoping that they stand a better chance by going to Delhi.
Sources said the talks will include who the next PCC president will be. DK Shivakumar’s five year term as PCC president is long over. And although the party has a ‘one man, one post’ principle, it has made a relief for him by allowing him to continue as Deputy CM with two important portfolios and as PCC president.