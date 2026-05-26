Not aware of agenda, says Karnataka CM on meet with party brass

BENGALURU: Amid speculation over change in leadership in the state and a possible cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Tuesday to meet Congress high command leaders.

The CM, however, stated that he was not aware of the meeting’s agenda. On murmurs of leadership change and cabinet reshuffle, Siddaramaiah said such speculation is always there. Siddaramaiah told reporters at the KPCC office that he has been invited to Delhi for talks. “(AICC General Secretary) KC Venugopal called me and informed me about the meeting,” the CM told reporters at the KPCC office.

Meanwhile, when asked about Siddaramaiah’s visit to Delhi to meet party leaders, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the Rajya Sabha elections have been notified, and the party bosses would have a consultation with the CM. He asked the media not to speculate on anything.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who was also present, said that the Congress will retain power in 2028. “Prior to 2023, Union Minister Amit Shah had said the BJP will get 122 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls... I had stated that we would get 136 seats. Even now I am saying, write it down, Congress government and DK Shivakumar will be there in 2028 in Karnataka,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, while most Congress leaders said that the CM’s Delhi visit was to discuss cabinet reshuffle or for finalising candidates for the Legislative Council or Rajya Sabha polls, one source said leadership issue figuring in the talks cannot be ruled out because the party has completed three years in office in the state.