Panic in Hampi as locals oppose shifting of temple elephant Lakshmi

HAMPI: Tension prevailed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi on Tuesday after the Forest Department initiated steps to shift Lakshmi, the 36-year-old elephant attached to the famed Virupaksha Temple, triggering emotional protests from residents, devotees and tourist guides.

More than 500 locals gathered near the temple premises and strongly opposed the move, claiming the elephant had become an inseparable part of Hampi’s cultural and spiritual identity over the years. Protesters raised slogans demanding that the elephant should not be taken away from the heritage town under any circumstances.

The situation briefly turned chaotic when forest officials arrived with a lorry to transport the elephant. Heavy police deployment was made in the area as angry locals blocked the movement of officials. Vijayanagara Superintendent of Police (SP) S Jahnavi and senior officials remained present at the spot to prevent any untoward incidents.

According to Forest Department sources, the decision to shift Lakshmi was taken considering the elephant’s advancing age, recurring injuries and health-related complications. Officials reportedly planned to move the animal for specialised care and monitoring.

However, the move drew an emotional response from the elephant’s mahout Rajanna, who broke down before officials and pleaded with them not to separate Lakshmi from Hampi.

Virupakshi V Hampi, Secretary of the State Tourist Guides Association, said the people of Hampi have traditionally cared for elephants since the days of the Vijayanagara Empire, once regarded among the richest empires in the world. He pointed out that the historic elephant stables in Hampi stand testimony to the kingdom’s deep connection with the animals.

“Lakshmi has welcomed thousands of visitors, dignitaries and devotees over the years. Even prominent personalities including former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and G20 delegates, were greeted by the elephant with garlands during their visits. If treatment is necessary, it should be provided in Hampi itself using modern veterinary facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, social media platforms witnessed a flood of “Save Hampi Lakshmi” campaign posters and messages, with locals insisting that the elephant should continue to remain in Hampi.