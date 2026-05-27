DK Shivakumar likely to be new Karnataka Chief Minister

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar is likely to succeed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who reportedly agreed on Tuesday to step down after being asked by the Congress central leadership to do so and move to the Rajya Sabha.

According to sources, the Congress high command late on Tuesday evening decided to appoint Shivakumar as the new Karnataka Chief Minister after All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly declined the offer to lead the state, citing age and health concerns.

Sources familiar with the developments said the decision was taken after internal consultations within the party leadership.

“Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra consistently backed Shivakumar’s candidature to honour the halfway power-sharing arrangement promised to him following the Congress victory in 2023, while also keeping in mind the Assembly elections in 2028.

Shivakumar has now been tasked with rebuilding the party’s image, which suffered due to the prolonged internal power struggle between him and Siddaramaiah, and leading the Congress to a clear mandate in 2028,” sources said.

Shivakumar also spoke to his mentor, astrologer, and spiritual guru, Rajguru Bellur Sankaranarayanan Dwarakanath, popularly known as Guruji, and sought his blessings.

Speaking to TNIE, Dwarakanath said Shivakumar had spoken to him from Delhi on Tuesday evening and again on Wednesday morning.

“He is awaiting a formal announcement from the Congress leadership regarding his appointment as Chief Minister. I advised him to implement Prime Minister Modi’s initiative of 33 per cent reservation for women in politics in the state, curb corruption, ensure good governance, and prioritise Bengaluru’s infrastructure development,” Shivakumar’s astrologer said.