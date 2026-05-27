DK Shivakumar likely to be new Karnataka Chief Minister as early as May 29 or 31

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Doddalahalli Kempegowda (DK) Shivakumar is likely to succeed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who on Tuesday reportedly agreed to step down as CM on being asked to do so by the party high command, which also offered to move him to the Rajya Sabha to play a “larger role” at the national level — about which is not keen.
The Congress high command late Tuesday evening decided to appoint Shivakumar as the new Karnataka CM after All India Congress President (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly turned down the offer to lead Karnataka, citing age and health issues, sources said.
While the Congress central leadership is keen on completing the power transfer process quickly and smoothly, no date has yet been fixed for the oath-taking ceremony of the new CM. However, the buzz is that it could happen as early as May 29 or May 31. Celebrations have already begun at Shivakumar’s residence and in his assembly constituency, Kanakapura.
Siddaramaiah has called for a breakfast meeting with his cabinet colleagues on Thursday morning, and is likely to tender his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday afternoon. The date for convening the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to elect the new CM and initiate the process of government formation will be finalized on Thursday, sources said.
Shivakumar, who returned to Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, spoke to his mentor, astrologer and spiritual guru Rajguru Bellur Sankaranarayanan Dwarakanath, popularly called “Guruji”, and sought his blessings.
Dwarakanath said Shivakumar, who spoke to him from Delhi on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, “is waiting for a formal announcement from the Congress leadership on his appointment as the new CM”.
Sources confirmed that Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is also AICC General Secretary, backed Shivakumar’s prospect as the new CM all through, to honour the half-way power-sharing agreement said to have been reached between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar post the Congress victory in the 2023 assembly polls, while keeping in mind the 2028 assembly elections.
Siddu loyalists protest against CM change
Sources said Shivakumar has been tasked with building the party image, which has been fractured due to an internal power struggle between him and Siddaramaiah, and lead the party to a clear mandate in 2028.
Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, met Siddaramaiah at his residence, Cauvery, for an hour seeking his cooperation for smooth transition of power to the next CM. Energy Minister KJ George and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi were with Siddaramaiah during the meeting, where discussions were also held about convening the CLP meeting to elect the new CLP leader, who becomes the CM.
In a hint of dissent over change in leadership, Siddaramaiah followers staged a protest against the Congress high command in front of the CM’s residence.