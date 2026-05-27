DK Shivakumar likely to be new Karnataka Chief Minister as early as May 29 or 31

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Doddalahalli Kempegowda (DK) Shivakumar is likely to succeed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who on Tuesday reportedly agreed to step down as CM on being asked to do so by the party high command, which also offered to move him to the Rajya Sabha to play a “larger role” at the national level — about which is not keen.

The Congress high command late Tuesday evening decided to appoint Shivakumar as the new Karnataka CM after All India Congress President (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly turned down the offer to lead Karnataka, citing age and health issues, sources said.

While the Congress central leadership is keen on completing the power transfer process quickly and smoothly, no date has yet been fixed for the oath-taking ceremony of the new CM. However, the buzz is that it could happen as early as May 29 or May 31. Celebrations have already begun at Shivakumar’s residence and in his assembly constituency, Kanakapura.

Siddaramaiah has called for a breakfast meeting with his cabinet colleagues on Thursday morning, and is likely to tender his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday afternoon. The date for convening the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to elect the new CM and initiate the process of government formation will be finalized on Thursday, sources said.

Shivakumar, who returned to Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, spoke to his mentor, astrologer and spiritual guru Rajguru Bellur Sankaranarayanan Dwarakanath, popularly called “Guruji”, and sought his blessings.