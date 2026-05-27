Elephant calf found dead in Sullia, attack by adults feared

MANGALURU: A one-year-old elephant calf was found dead at Bedrupane in Aranthodu village in Sullia taluk. The carcass was found in the plantation of one Gopalakrishna on Sunday. Forest officials, upon receiving the information, visited the spot and conducted an autopsy. Sullia Range Forest Officer N Manjunath said the female elephant calf is suspected to have been attacked by adult elephants when the herd strayed into a plantation in the village.

According to the locals, an elephant herd had strayed into arecanut plantations on Sunday night and the elephant squad and locals had driven them away to the forest.

However, the herd was seen in the plantation areas once again on Monday morning and during that time the calf is suspected to have been attacked.

Forest officials said there were injuries on the body of the elephant calf. The carcass was buried after an autopsy by the forest officials. Locals allege that elephants have been straying and damaging their plantations in Aranthodu, Sampaje, Kalmakaru, Ivarnadu villages that are close to the forest areas and have demanded permanent solution to elephant menace.