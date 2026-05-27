Emotions run high over shifting of Hampi elephant Lakshmi

HAMPI : Tension prevailed in Hampi on Tuesday after the Forest Department initiated steps to shift Lakshmi, the 36-year-old elephant attached to the famed Virupaksha Temple, triggered emotional protests from residents, devotees and guides.

A crowd gathered on the temple premises and strongly opposed the move, claiming the elephant has become an inseparable part of Hampi’s cultural and spiritual identity over the years. Protesters said the elephant should not be taken away from the heritage town under any circumstances.

Sources in the Forest Department said the decision to shift Lakshmi was taken considering the elephant’s advancing age, recurring injuries and health-related complications. Officials reportedly planned to move the animal to the elephant rehabilitation and treatment facility in Kolar district for specialised medical care and monitoring.

Lakshmi’s mahout Rajanna, who broke down before officials and pleaded with them not to separate the elephant from Hampi. Virupakshi V Hampi, secretary of the State Tourist Guides Association, said the people of Hampi have traditionally cared for elephants since the days of the Vijayanagara Empire, once regarded among the richest in the world. He said the historic stables in Hampi stand testimony to the kingdom’s deep connection with elephants.

“Lakshmi has welcomed thousands of visitors, dignitaries and devotees over the years. If treatment is necessary, it should be provided in Hampi itself using modern veterinary facilities,” he said.

As protests intensified, Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kavitha S Mannikeri held discussions with local residents, temple authorities and protestors to calm the situation. Following her assurance that Lakshmi would be brought back to Hampi after completion of treatment, residents eventually agreed to allow officials to shift the elephant to Kolar district.