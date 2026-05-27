EVs push power demand up 2% in past 2 months in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In the months of April and May, electricity supply companies have recorded a 2 per cent rise in power consumption by electric vehicles. While they noted that this is not for new vehicles, they also said there has been a rise in bookings for EVs, with increasing awareness on green mobility, and the global oil crisis.

However, this has also increased the demand for installation of fast-charging EV stations along highways and prominent public points. To address this, the energy department is working to enter into partnerships and agreements with private firms to install solar enabled fast-charging EV stations.

This is apart from the partnership with State and National Highways and the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL).

A senior Escom official listed four types of EV consumers – residential, industrial, commercial and LT(6-C) – who fall under different power tariff slabs. But the demand in all sectors has been on the rise in the past two months.

“We are looking to install a second used battery solar-enabled EV charging unit near the airport. This is will be on the same lines as the first one of 45-50 KW capacity. But the charging units will be improved.

This is because new vehicles have batteries of 30-90 KWH and need DC charging. Consumers also want charging units to be designed in such a way that vehicles are charged fully within 30 minutes. For this, we need large solar panel spaces and they need more area,” the official said.