Karnataka BC panel calls for meet to submit survey report

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission has convened an urgent meeting at 11am Wednesday, with the primary agenda of submitting the report on the social, educational and economic survey conducted last year, directly to the state government.

The move has sparked criticism and raised serious questions about the commission’s intentions and adherence to judicial directives. Critics argue that despite a clear order from the Karnataka High Court, the commission appears intent on submitting the report to the government before placing it before court, creating suspicion around the entire exercise.

In a strongly worded statement, All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha secretary HM Renuka Prasanna expressed deep concern over the commission’s decision. “How the commission plans to submit the survey report to the government remains a big question. Though there is a clear directive from the high court, the mystery behind submitting the report to the government before submitting it to court is unknown,” the statement read. Prasanna further alleged that the commission’s action is casting doubt on the credibility of the report itself.

“The commission’s move is creating suspicion over the report. We strongly oppose it. The commission’s action will be challenged in the Karnataka High Court,” the statement added. The controversy centres on the proper procedure for presenting such a significant survey, which is expected to influence policies on reservations and welfare measures for backward classes in the state. Many observers believe that bypassing or preempting the high court’s oversight could undermine the transparency and judicial sanctity of the process.

This development comes at a time when the findings of the backward classes survey are anticipated to have far-reaching political and administrative implications.