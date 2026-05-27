Karnataka working towards AI-integrated governance, says Chief Secretary

BENGALURU: Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on Tuesday said that the state government is working towards AI-enabled governance and not merely positioning Karnataka as an innovation hub for AI.

Speaking after inaugurating the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) implementation workshop here, she said, “The state has taken significant steps to institutionalise AI within governance systems. The Karnataka AI Cell established under the Centre for e-Governance is playing a critical role in guiding AI adoption, ensuring standardisation, avoiding duplication, and promoting safe and responsible implementation across departments.”

Rajneesh said the state government is now reaping benefits of AI initiatives in attendance management, multilingual document summarisation, grievance redressal, language technologies and civic platforms.

The proposed CoE will aid the state government accelerate the adoption, development, and ethical deployment of AI technologies across public sector functions and citizen services. The core motive of the proposed adoption will boost responsiveness, transparency, and overall efficiency.

“As governments, we must also acknowledge that AI will significantly influence employment patterns, skill requirements, and administrative processes. Therefore, capacity-building becomes extremely important. Civil servants, public institutions, and citizens must be empowered with AI awareness and digital competencies so that technology adoption remains inclusive and meaningful,” she said.

The event was organised by the IndiaAI Mission (under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology).