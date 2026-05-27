No decision on KPCC chief’s post yet: Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: With intense political developments in Delhi on Tuesday, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said the ongoing confusion over the state leadership may be resolved Tuesday or could take a couple of days.

Satish, who is in New Delhi, said speculation and uncertainty over the leadership issue had persisted for the last six months and there was growing expectation among party workers for clarity on the matter.

“The issue may be resolved today (Tuesday) or discussions may continue tomorrow or the day after. But it is true that the matter needs to be settled,” he said.

Jarkiholi said he did not receive any separate invitation from the party leadership, but had travelled to Delhi along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

On the possibility of changes in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Jarkiholi said no discussion had yet taken place regarding the post of KPCC president. However, he indicated willingness to consider any responsibility assigned by the party leadership.

“If the party leaders ask me to take up any responsibility, I will consider it and convey my opinion to the high command,” he said.

He stated that once the leadership issue is resolved, other pending political uncertainties, including the question of KPCC president’s post, are also likely to be cleared.