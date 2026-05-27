Over 6,300 students take part in AOL intuition fest in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: As many as 6,300 students from across India took part in an intuition fest conducted at the Art of Living International Centre, Kanakapura Road, on Tuesday.

The highlight of the festival included achievers sharing their talents through intuition as well as a demonstration by two teenagers well-versed in the skill. The demonstration included blindfolded demonstrators who were asked to guess the clothing of children who were randomly picked.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the demonstrators, Nitya, an intuition process practitioner who has been part of the Art of Living for 10 years, stated that the practice has helped her cultivate a photographic memory that aided her to visualise her notes while writing exams.

Practising the intuition process for 25 minutes, twice a day, has helped her become more confident of public speaking.

The process negates distractions of all kinds, including technological, and can help students use technology mindfully. It’s a process that blends ancient techniques with the modern, she added.

Arvindh Raghavendran, a senior faculty member, who has been with AOL for more than 30 years, emphasised on helping children with improving the in-built consciousness that negates the fear of the unknown. Though precise techniques couldn’t be disclosed, he noted that children inculcate the power of intuition through interactive games, yogasanas and meditation to improve the ability of confidently process their thought.