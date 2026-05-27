Possible change of guard proves Congress government failed in Karnataka: BJP

Amid speculation of leadership change in Karnataka, BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Wednesday claimed that the Congress high command's possible "decision" was to replace Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after concluding that the state government had "failed" to provide good governance during the last three years.

He also predicted mid-term Assembly elections in the state irrespective of who becomes the next chief minister.

"The Congress high command has today acknowledged that the party government led by Siddaramaiah has failed to provide good governance during the last three years, and has therefore decided to change the chief minister," he told reporters here in Shivamogga.

After marathon meetings in Delhi yesterday, a decision has finally been taken that Siddaramaiah should resign, he claimed.

Vijayendra said the issue was not about who would become the next CM, but about the condition of the state administration.

"We have reached a stage where everyone has to think about the direction in which the state is heading. Due to internal conflicts, the administration had completely collapsed," he charged.

Referring to alleged irregularities, he said there had been scandals such as the Valmiki Development Corporation scam and the MUDA site allotment scam during the tenure of the incumbent Congress government.

He was referring to the Rs 87 crore illegal transfer of money of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation during 2024 Lok Sabha elections. An Accounts Superintendent died by suicide. A purported long suicide note exposed the "scam".

In Mysuru Urban Development Authority scam, Siddaramaiah, his wife and a relative were among the accused.

The Lokayukta police which probed the matter gave them clean chit in its report, which the court admitted.