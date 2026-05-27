Power more important than development for Karnataka CM and DCM says R Ashoka

HASSAN: Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar were giving importance to power and had completely failed to maintain fiscal discipline in the state.

Ashoka said that the state’s total debt stands at Rs 8.5 lakh crore, which has been the highest, and the exchequer is empty. There is no money to pay government employees’ salaries or implement social security schemes, Ashoka said.

“BJP is not against freebies. But the State Government has completely neglected development works as maximum funds are being diverted towards guarantees,” he said, adding that the state’s total debt may cross Rs 10 lakh crore before the term of the government ends. Condemning the State Government’s decision to replace BPL cards of the poor families with APL cards, Ashoka said that both CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar are busy with the leadership issue.

“People are frustrated with the policies of the government. The administration has collapsed as no official discharges his or her duty honestly and effectively,” he added.