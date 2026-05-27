Rahul okays change in leadership? DKS pays Siddu with same coin

BENGALURU: Whenever the issue of a change in leadership came up in the past, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would claim he will step down only if Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asks him to.

That ask came Tuesday, and as per sources, it was Rahul who told Siddaramaiah to step down. With this, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar seems to have paid Siddaramaiah with the same coin by convincing Rahul to take a decisive step on the leadership issue.

Even as Siddaramaiah desperately tried to cling on to power by ferrying his coterie of ministers to Delhi and also carrying a list of 93 MLAs, who he claimed were strongly supporting him, Shivakumar restrained from indulging in such machinations.

Shivakumar, despite it being his biggest political moment so far, dealt with it single-handedly, reposing faith in the high command that it would honour the power sharing agreement between him and Siddaramaiah in 2023 when the party came to power.

If sources within Congress are to be believed, Rahul’s decision on Tuesday came as a shocker to Siddaramaiah and his camp members -- the ministers who were eagerly awaiting the outcome of the daylong deliberations held by the high command leaders, including Rahul, in New Delhi. They had kept their fingers crossed, hoping that Rahul would give Siddaramaiah the go-ahead to continue as chief minister by asking him to reshuffle the cabinet.

Later in the evening, Siddaramaiah huddled with his coterie of ministers at KJ George’s residence and briefed them about what transpired between him and Rahul. Siddaramaiah played the AHINDA card, suggesting that the party needs a backward class mass leader ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls, but Rahul told him, “the party will take care of it”.