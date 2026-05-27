Siddaramaiah to meet his loyalist MLAs Wednesday

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to meet MLAs, who support him, at Energy Minister KJ George’s residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday, sources said.

Tuesday saw a series of meetings attended by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were consulted separately at the party headquarters. Following the discussions, Rahul and Venugopal are said to have briefed senior leader Sonia Gandhi on the meetings, before holding a closed-door meeting with Siddaramaiah. There Rahul offered Siddaramaiah a larger role at the national level, asking him to step down as CM.

But as leaders emerged from the meeting, Venugopal dismissed the talks on change in leadership as mere speculation. “Whatever speculation you people (media) were doing was only speculation.There is no reality at all,” he said, stressing that the polls to Rajya Sabha and MLC seats were discussed. “Today, the entire discussion was concentrated only on the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections of Karnataka,” he said, even as he was flanked by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Venugopal said candidates for the Rajya Sabha and Council seats in Karnataka will be announced along with those for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.“This is what we decided today, and nothing else was discussed,” he asserted.

Asked if there was any discussion on leadership change, Siddaramaiah replied with an emphatic “No”, adding, “It (leadership change) is only speculation.”

On a possible cabinet reshuffle, he said, “It did not come up for discussion.” Of the four Rajya Sabha seats getting vacant in Karnataka, Congress can win three and BJP one. Kharge’s Rajya Sabha seat is getting vacant in June, and he is likely to be re-elected from Karnataka.