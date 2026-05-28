Five killed after car crashes into stationary truck on highway in Karnataka’s Chitradurga

CHITRADURGA: Five people travelling in a car died on the spot after their vehicle crashed into a stationary truck near a dhaba at Tumkurlahalli Gate on the Bidar–Srirangapattna National Highway 150A in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district on Thursday night.

According to police, the occupants were travelling towards Ballari when the accident occurred near Tumkurlahalli Gate in Molakalmuru taluk. Police said the car’s tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control before the vehicle rammed into the rear of the parked truck.

All five occupants of the car died on the spot, police added.

One of the deceased has been identified as Raghavendra, assistant secretary of the Challakere Taluk Photographers’ Association. The other victims were identified as Rudresh, Soma, Mallikarjun and Pramod. Police said further verification of identities was underway.

Police suspect rash and negligent driving may have contributed to the accident.

Molakalmuru police sub-inspector Mahesh Lakshman Hosapet visited the spot and supervised the shifting of the bodies to the government hospital in Molakalmuru for postmortem examination.

Molakalmuru police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.