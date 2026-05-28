Kargil hero who lost three limbs is waiting for a house in Karnataka

GADAG: A soldier who lost a leg and two hands in the Kargil war – now retired – has been requesting the chief minister and deputy chief minister for the past few years to grant him a residential plot, but the government is yet to take a positive step in this regard. Without losing hope, he continues visiting government offices to get his wish granted.

Despite the cold shoulder by the state government, Rangappa Alur continues to create awareness and motivate the youth in the villages of Gadag and Bagalkot to join the Army.

Rangappa hails from Hulasageri village near historical Badami village of Bagalakote district. He lost his hands and a leg in a bomb attack by the Pakistani side during the Kargil war and was in coma for 50 hours and had to undergo 28 surgeries consecutively. Rangappa now walks with the help of a stick which he struggles to hold with his amputated hands.

His friend Nagappa Siddannavar said, “Rangappa visits youths in many villages and inspires them to join military services. He is in need of a residential plot. He has written letters to the chief minister, deputy chief minister and many other ministers, but nothing has been done till date. Recently, we met Law and Tourism Minister HK Patil. We hope he will help Rangappa.”

Patil said, “Rangappa is a special person, and he has given an application. I have instructed the officials concerned to look into it.”