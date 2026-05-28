Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah likely to meet Rahul Gandhi after resignation on Thursday

BENGALURU: Political activity in the ruling Congress camp intensified on Thursday with several ministers arriving at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence amid growing speculation over possible political developments in the state.

Siddaramaiah is expected to leave for Delhi later tonight to meet the Congress high command, including Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said that meetings in Delhi are likely to focus on the selection of new ministers and Rajya Sabha-related discussions.

Sources said at least eight ministers, including Ramalinga Reddy, Byrathi Suresh, Mankal Vaidya, Santosh Lad have reached the CM’s residence for the breakfast meeting, and others are expected to reach shortly.

According to sources, the CM is likely to resign after 3.30 pm today. It however, depends on the Governor's return from Indore. The Governor had left for Indore via Mumbai late on Wednesday night. "The Governor’s wife, who is in Indore, is unwell and he had to rush there," sources said.