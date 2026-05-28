Karnataka consumer body opposes supply licence for Tata Power

BENGALURU: The Members of the Karnataka Electricity Consumers Association (KECA) has opposed the recent move of Tata Power Corporation seeking power distribution licence in various districts of the state.

This comes a day after the Federation of Karnataka Electricity Board Employees Union and Associations opposed the proposal and sought for consumers to join the opposition.

Association Secretary V Gnanamurthy said in a statement issued on Wednesday, “The KECA believes that electricity distribution is an essential public service and should primarily function in the larger public interest rather than for commercial profit.

Experiences from various parts of the country indicate that privatisation in the power distribution sector often leads to increased financial burden on consumers, reduced accountability and growing uncertainty for employees.”