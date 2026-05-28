Karnataka election officials appeal to citizens to participate in SIR, submit forms

BENGALURU: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, on Wednesday appealed to citizens to participate in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise by filling up the forms and ensuring that they reach the election officials.

While Booth Level Agents (BLAs), appointed by the recognised by political parties, have the right to collect the enumeration forms, the voters must ensure that their forms reach the election officials concerned, the office said.

V Anbukkumar, CEO, Karnataka, said the details of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) assigned to the polling booths are listed in the election commission website. The BLAs act as a bridge between the citizens and the BLOs. The BLAs can also help the voters in filling up the forms and clearing their concerns.

He was speaking to the media, at the sidelines of the day-long workshop on the SIR process.

According to data, as on May 26, 2026, there are 69,944 BLAs of which 36,213 are from INC, 31,115 from BJP and 2,616 from JD(S). The CEO office has held two meetings with the political parties explaining the SIR and asking them to appoint as many BLAs they can. As on May 14, there were 25,284 BLAs. There are 59,050 polling booths and 59,050 BLOs in the state.

The CEO said there is no last date for the appointment of BLAs. The political parties can continue to appoint them even during the SIR exercise. However, they will have to be registered with the election officials and only those registered can accompany the BLOs for the enumeration exercise.