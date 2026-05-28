KSRTC to open online applications for 2026-27 student bus passes from May 29

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced that students can apply online for concessional bus passes for the 2026-27 academic year from May 29 through the Seva Sindhu portal. According to the corporation, the student bus pass distribution process has been fully computerised as directed by the government.

Students of primary schools, high schools, PU colleges, diploma, ITI, professional courses and PhD programmes can apply online through the Seva Sindhu portal free of cost. The applications can also be submitted at Karnataka-One, Grama-One and Bangalore-One centres by paying a service charge of Rs 30.

The KSRTC said students must download and submit a declaration form while applying and select a preferred pass counter for collection. After approval, students will receive an SMS on their registered mobile number regarding the designated collection centre.

Passes will also be issued from June 1 at KSRTC bus stands, Karnataka-One and Grama-One counters. The corporation clarified that girl students and transgender persons residing in Karnataka can continue to avail free travel benefits under the Shakti scheme. However, students travelling between Karnataka and neighbouring states for education will still need to apply for concessional passes, it said.