Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi emerges as frontrunner to lead Karnataka Congress

BELAGAVI: Amid intensifying speculation over an imminent leadership transition in Karnataka, the Congress high command is believed to be weighing a major organisational reshuffle that could significantly alter the state’s political equations.

If Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar eventually takes over as the chief minister, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi is emerging as one of the strongest contenders for the post of the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Within the Congress circles, the KPCC presidency has long been viewed not merely as an organisational responsibility but as a stepping stone to the CM’s post.

Karnataka’s political history offers several examples where leaders who successfully led the party organisation to electoral victory were later elevated as CMs.

This perception has made the KPCC post one of the most strategically significant positions in the state’s power structure.

On whether he was prepared to take over the top party post in the state, Satish said he would consider any role to be given to him by the party high command. ‘’A clarity on who will become KPCC Chief will emerge only when the issue of change of leadership in the government is resolved,’’ he said.

The possibility of elevating Satish assumes added political significance at a time when the Congress is attempting to carefully balance regional, caste and factional equations while managing a potential transition from CM Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar.

Sources indicate that the Congress high command had assured Shivakumar in 2023 that he would continue as KPCC president until the Lok Sabha elections. After the Parliamentary polls, the Siddaramaiah camp reportedly intensified efforts to separate the organisational leadership from the government. Shivakumar, however, is said to have firmly conveyed that he would not relinquish the KPCC post until clarity emerged on the long-discussed power-sharing arrangement.