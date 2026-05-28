Schools across Karnataka to reopen on June 1: School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa

SHIVAMOGGA: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday said schools across the state will reopen as scheduled on June 1. The minister said the department has completed all arrangements and conducted meetings with thousands of schools and School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) to ensure readiness.

The minister said textbooks, notebooks and other required supplies have been distributed, and the remaining materials will reach the institutions during the month. “Everything has been prepared properly. Nearly 95% to 96% of materials have reached schools by Tuesday,” he said.

Bangarappa urged parents and local communities to participate in programmes being organised to welcome students back to schools.

When asked about the programme to lay the foundation stone for 1,000 Karnataka Public Schools by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Shivamogga scheduled for June 1, the minister said that the time may be very limited. “But it is a very good programme. Ordinary people and parents across the state are looking forward to it. Funds and all other requirements are ready, so the programme will continue as planned,” he added.