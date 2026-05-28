Siddaramaiah to break silence today; camp loyalists urge him to continue as Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: A day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was asked by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to step down, the former’s sympathisers, including ministers and MLAs, made a beeline to his official residence here on Wednesday and insisted that he must not resign.

Siddaramaiah, who paid tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary at Vidhana Soudha and later received the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey report by the Backward Classes Commission in the evening, broke his silence during the day only to say that he would speak on Thursday.

Former minister RV Deshpande who met Siddaramaiah told reporters that the CM would keep word he has given to the party high command. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said that he along with other leaders met the CM but he did not speak on the leadership issue.

So far, the Congress high command has not issued any statement on leadership change since it considers any abrupt move would draw the ire of the followers of the AHINDA leader.

It is expected that Siddaramaiah is likely to make an announcement on his resignation after holding a breakfast meeting with his cabinet colleagues on Thursday. He has sought time to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan at 3 pm on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister, who was visibly upset, skipped Nehru’s death anniversary function at the KPCC office but met his sympathisers at his residence.

Returning to Bengaluru from New Delhi on Tuesday late night Siddaramaiah held talks with the ministers who were with him during the trip till 2 am on Wednesday.