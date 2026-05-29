DKS wants Siddu’s son to be DCM as ‘insurance’?

BENGALURU: As outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah left for Delhi on Thursday evening to express gratitude to the Congress high command, including Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the CM-in-waiting DK Shivakumar too followed him, sparking speculation.

Sources said Shivakumar is planning to convince both Siddaramaiah and the party high command to induct the latter’s MLC son Dr Yathindra as deputy chief minister into his new cabinet to ensure stability to the new government, more like an “insurance” against those angered by Siddaramaiah’s resignation as CM.

Siddaramaiah, who rejected the party high command’s offer for him to move to Rajya Sabha, had his own reservations when Rahul offered the DCM post to his son. But now, he may accept the deal, which could placate his supporters – especially the Kuruba community – who could not digest their leader handing over power, sources said.

Before the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are likely to complete the cabinet formation plans with the approval of the party high command.

More new faces likely in Shivakumar’s cabinet

Besides Rahul, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s nod too would be crucial as his son and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge could also be considered for DCM, raising questions over the number of DCMs Shivakumar would have. As for the cabinet, more new faces are likely to be inducted besides retaining the heavyweights like KJ George, MB Patil, Dr G Parameshwara, Krishna Byre Gowda, Zameer Ahmed Khan and Byrathi Suresh, among others, sources said.