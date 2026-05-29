Does a change in leadership in Karnataka affect governance?

BENGALURU: Karnataka has witnessed five changes of chief ministers in the last decade, including Siddaramaiah, who submitted his resignation on Thursday. While political analysts say the duration of a chief minister’s tenure may not directly impact governance, some believe frequent leadership changes do affect administration.

Since 2016, the state has been led by five chief ministers, including Siddaramaiah’s two terms. Siddaramaiah, who first took oath in 2013, continued as CM till 2018. After the 2018 Assembly elections, HD Kumaraswamy became Chief Minister heading the Congress-JDS coalition government. Following defections that collapsed the coalition, the BJP came to power with BS Yediyurappa as CM in 2019, followed by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.

Siddaramaiah returned as Chief Minister in 2023 and now DK Shivakumar is likely to succeed him. A senior Congress leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there are both positive and negative aspects to frequent leadership changes.

“Every new chief minister brings fresh ideas and may take the state in a different direction. But at the same time, projects and policies initiated by previous governments may not continue,” the leader said. “In recent years, Karnataka has seen several laws introduced by one government and withdrawn by the next.