Six people killed in attack over land dispute in Karnataka's Vijayapura

VIJAYAPURA: Six persons were brutally murdered in a gun attack allegedly linked to a long standing property dispute at Govindapura village in Chadachan taluk of Vijayapura district on Friday.
Initial reports said the violence erupted over a disputed agricultural land issue involving the Nirale and Golagi families. Sources said the Golagi family had opposed the Nirale family's purchase of a piece of agricultural land, claiming that the property was in dispute. However, despite the objections, the Nirale family allegedly went ahead with the purchase.
According to reports, members of the Nirale family had gone to the farmland on Friday afternoon to prepare the land for sowing operations. On learning about this, members of the Golagi family arrived at the spot and objected to the Nirale family carrying out work on the land.
What reportedly began as a verbal altercation soon escalated into a violent confrontation. The attackers opened fire and also used sharp weapons, killing six people on the spot.
The deceased were identified as Revanasiddappa Nirale, Dundappa Nirale, Shivaputra Nirale, Chandrashekhar Nirale, Rahul Nirale and Shabbir Nadaf. Sources said five of the deceased belonged to the Nirale family, while one victim was a labourer who had reportedly come to work in the field.
The incident reportedly took place between 3 pm and 4 pm. However, residents of the village, gripped by fear and panic following the attack, allegedly did not immediately inform the police. Police are said to have learnt about the incident nearly an hour later.
The incident shocked the district, particularly people living in the Bhima river basin region, which is notorious for crime. Tension prevailed in Govindapura village following the massacre. Senior police officials rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. The bodies were later shifted to the District Government Hospital for postmortem examination.
Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said the police are probing the incident from all angles. A case has been registered at Chadachan Police Station.