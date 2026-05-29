Six people killed in attack over land dispute in Karnataka's Vijayapura

VIJAYAPURA: Six persons were brutally murdered in a gun attack allegedly linked to a long standing property dispute at Govindapura village in Chadachan taluk of Vijayapura district on Friday.

Initial reports said the violence erupted over a disputed agricultural land issue involving the Nirale and Golagi families. Sources said the Golagi family had opposed the Nirale family's purchase of a piece of agricultural land, claiming that the property was in dispute. However, despite the objections, the Nirale family allegedly went ahead with the purchase.

According to reports, members of the Nirale family had gone to the farmland on Friday afternoon to prepare the land for sowing operations. On learning about this, members of the Golagi family arrived at the spot and objected to the Nirale family carrying out work on the land.

What reportedly began as a verbal altercation soon escalated into a violent confrontation. The attackers opened fire and also used sharp weapons, killing six people on the spot.