Six people killed in attack over land dispute in Karnataka's Vijayapura

VIJAYAPURA: Six persons were brutally murdered in a gun attack allegedly linked to a long standing property dispute at Govindapura village in Chadachan taluk of Vijayapura district on Friday.

Initial reports said the violence erupted over a dispute between two families of the same village.

According to reports, members of the families had gone to the farmland on Friday afternoon to prepare the land for sowing operations. Upon learning about this, members of one of the families arrived at the spot and objected to the other carrying out work on the land.

What reportedly began as a verbal altercation soon escalated into a violent confrontation. The attackers opened fire and also used sharp weapons, killing six people on the spot.