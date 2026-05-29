Southwest monsoon delayed as IMD says conditions remain unfavourable

BENGALURU: The arrival of the most-awaited South West Monsoon has been delayed. Reason: The parameters that decide the onset have not met the required criteria.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the wind pattern is not satisfactory and so is the outgoing long-wave radiation. The prolonged hot and dry spells and the break in pre-monsoon rain pattern have also affected the arrival of monsoon.

IMD-Bengaluru Director-in-charge, N Puviarasan said the westerly winds need to reach a height of 4 km, but at present, they are around 1.5 km. It is raining in Kerala, but it is the pre-monsoon showers, he added.

“Based on the long period average assessment, the ideal date of onset of monsoon is June 1. But this year, it was forecast that the monsoon would arrive on May 26-27. But it has been delayed now. In the wake of the present scenario, the conditions are not favourable for the onset of monsoon even on June 1,” he said.