Suo motu over ‘baseless’ allegations of money collection in Upa Lokayukta’s name in Karnataka's Mandya

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa has registered a suo motu case to conduct an inquiry into what he termed “baseless” derogatory allegations made by M B Nagannagowda from Mandya district.

Taking note of Nagannagowda’s reply to a notice issued by the Lokayukta police, in which he stated that he would provide evidence if a case was registered and cooperate with the investigation, the Upa Lokayukta registered a case under Sections 7(2) and 9(3) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.

The Upa Lokayukta directed Nagannagowda to submit by June 1 the names of persons allegedly involved in collecting money, along with supporting evidence such as audio recordings, conversations, video clips and details of those who allegedly paid money.

He also cautioned that failure to provide evidence could lead to a criminal case being registered against him under Section 17 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, which empowers authorities to initiate action for intentionally insulting the Lokayukta or Upa Lokayukta, bringing disrepute to the institution, or obstructing the discharge of official duties.

The warning also referred to the alleged conspiracy behind the accusations made by Nagannagowda and his statements on social media.

What are the 'baseless allegations'?

In an undated letterhead of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Karunada Sevakaru Sanghatane, Mandya, Nagannagowda, in which no designation of his is mentioned, addressed a letter to the chief secretary, alleging that a bribe is being collected from the government officials and employees of the different departments in Mandya and Malavalli ahead of the arrival of Upa Lokayukta for hearing the cases pending against them.

He further alleged that a person belonging to the district administration, a lawyer and lower-rung officials of the Lokayukta are involved in collecting lakhs from panchayat level officers to class-1 officials, with an assurance that they will get either a clean chit or lesser punishment in the cases against them pending before the Upa Lokayukta. Rs 25 lakh was collected and given (not specified to whom the money was given), when Upa Lokayukta visited last time.