Suo motu over ‘baseless’ allegations of money collection in Upa Lokayukta’s name in Karnataka's Mandya

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa has registered a suo motu case to conduct an inquiry into what he termed “baseless” derogatory allegations made by M B Nagannagowda from Mandya district.
Taking note of Nagannagowda’s reply to a notice issued by the Lokayukta police, in which he stated that he would provide evidence if a case was registered and cooperate with the investigation, the Upa Lokayukta registered a case under Sections 7(2) and 9(3) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.
The Upa Lokayukta directed Nagannagowda to submit by June 1 the names of persons allegedly involved in collecting money, along with supporting evidence such as audio recordings, conversations, video clips and details of those who allegedly paid money.
He also cautioned that failure to provide evidence could lead to a criminal case being registered against him under Section 17 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, which empowers authorities to initiate action for intentionally insulting the Lokayukta or Upa Lokayukta, bringing disrepute to the institution, or obstructing the discharge of official duties.
The warning also referred to the alleged conspiracy behind the accusations made by Nagannagowda and his statements on social media.
What are the 'baseless allegations'?
In an undated letterhead of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Karunada Sevakaru Sanghatane, Mandya, Nagannagowda, in which no designation of his is mentioned, addressed a letter to the chief secretary, alleging that a bribe is being collected from the government officials and employees of the different departments in Mandya and Malavalli ahead of the arrival of Upa Lokayukta for hearing the cases pending against them.
He further alleged that a person belonging to the district administration, a lawyer and lower-rung officials of the Lokayukta are involved in collecting lakhs from panchayat level officers to class-1 officials, with an assurance that they will get either a clean chit or lesser punishment in the cases against them pending before the Upa Lokayukta. Rs 25 lakh was collected and given (not specified to whom the money was given), when Upa Lokayukta visited last time.
This time, officials were mandated to give more money. If not, raids will be conducted against the officials and their departments. The collection of money in such a manner crossed Rs 2 crore. This is being debated in public in Mandya, damaging the trust reposed by the people in the Lokayukta... In view of this, "I am committed to providing the details of the persons who have collected the money", Nagannagowda stated while urging the chief secretary to order a probe.
After it came to the notice of Upa Lokayukta Justice Veerappa during his visit to Mandya on May 21, the Lokayukta police in Mandya issued a notice to Nagannagowda to provide the evidence to substantiate the allegations he made. Replying very next day, both Nagannagowda and H D Jayarama, who is the district president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, have stated that they have respect for the Lokayukta institution and no intention to damage any of its reputation, but they have committed to provide the same and cooperate with the probe, a necessary complaint is registered as per law.
Two different versions:
Referring to it, the Upa Lokayukta stated that Nagannagowda stated in his reply that some private persons were indulging in collecting money, misusing the name of Upa Lokayukta, which is different from the allegations made in the complaint to the chief secretary and also to the Lokayukta police on May 21. It is clear prima facie that they are trying to create confusion among the general public by giving two different versions of the allegations, he noted.
The Upa Lokayukta stated that Nagannagowa should have made a direct complaint with supporting evidence to him if he were a responsible citizen instead of complaining to the chief secretary baselessly and giving statements to social media, which not only damages the reputation of the Lokayukta institution but also demoralises the entire staff of the anti-corruption watchdog.