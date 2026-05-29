With Siddu gone, questions over Congress AHINDA base

BENGALURU: With the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the leadership change issue, projected by the party high command as a step towards greater organisational unity and renewed momentum, has now raised serious questions about the Congress’ ability to retain its crucial AHINDA coalition that powered its victory in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah, widely regarded as the most influential backward caste mass leader in Karnataka since former CM Devaraj Urs, has been central to transforming AHINDA from a political slogan into a potent electoral alliance. His ability to mobilise dozens of small, fragmented OBC communities, many numbering just a few thousand voters per constituency, along with solid support from Muslims and Dalits, proved decisive in countering the BJP. This social engineering experiment even when he was in JDS led to his earlier expulsion from that party.

However, concern is mounting that this support was heavily personality-driven. Without Siddaramaiah at the helm, party insiders and observers felt that micro OBC groups could fragment or realign along narrower community lines. BJP leader and former minister Varthur Prakash, who belongs to Siddaramaiah’s Kuruba community and was once close to him, delivered a sharp warning.

He predicted that the Congress could be reduced to as few as 40 seats in the next election without Siddaramaiah. Even in defeat, Prakash argued, the party could have retained 80-90 seats under his leadership because of the strong emotional connection with backward class voters.