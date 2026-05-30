CII roadmap to accelerate Karnataka’s competitiveness

BENGALURU: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka on Friday announced its roadmap for 2026-27 with five strategies to accelerate the state’s competitiveness on the global stage. With “Accelerating Karnataka’s Competitiveness: Growth, Resilience, Inclusion, Sustainability and Trust” as its theme, CII will focus on strengthening advocacy and doing business, promoting inclusive and balanced growth beyond Bengaluru, and enhancing ecosystem competitiveness through capability building for future readiness, MSME, family business, supply chain, including AI transformation, decarbonisation, energy transition, and water stewardship.

Guruprasad Mudlapur, chairman, CII Karnataka State Council 2026–27 and president of Bosch Group India and managing director of Bosch Limited, said, “CII Karnataka is focused on advancing the state’s leadership in innovation, advanced manufacturing, and technology-led growth.

Through our focused initiatives and programmes, we are driving policy advocacy, ease of doing business, and AI-led industrial transformation, while equipping industries, especially MSMEs, through our centres of excellence. In partnership with government, industry, academia and global stakeholders, we remain committed to driving resilient and inclusive growth aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.”

CII will focus on deepening its commitment beyond Bengaluru to drive sustained advocacy and enable strategic interventions that foster industry investment, innovation, and balanced regional growth across the state.