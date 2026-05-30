Congress CLP to meet at 4 pm to elect new Karnataka CM; swearing-in likely on Sunday or Monday

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is scheduled to meet on Saturday at 4 pm in the conference hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to elect its new leader, who will succeed Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

DK Shivakumar, who served as Deputy Chief Minister in the outgoing government, is widely expected to be elected as the next CLP leader. All legislators have been asked to attend the meeting, which will be overseen by AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had on Friday accepted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers, setting the stage for the formal transition of power.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah himself is likely to propose Shivakumar’s name as CLP leader, or alternatively, a one-line resolution may be passed authorising the Congress high command to decide the next leader.