Congress CLP to meet at 4 pm to elect new Karnataka CM; swearing-in likely on Sunday or Monday

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is scheduled to meet on Saturday at 4 pm in the conference hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to elect its new leader, who will succeed Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister of Karnataka.
DK Shivakumar, who served as Deputy Chief Minister in the outgoing government, is widely expected to be elected as the next CLP leader. All legislators have been asked to attend the meeting, which will be overseen by AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had on Friday accepted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers, setting the stage for the formal transition of power.
According to sources, Siddaramaiah himself is likely to propose Shivakumar’s name as CLP leader, or alternatively, a one-line resolution may be passed authorising the Congress high command to decide the next leader.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister is likely to take place on Sunday or Monday, and may be held on the iconic steps of Vidhana Soudha, official sources indicated. A few ministers are also expected to be inducted along with the Chief Minister.
Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held separate rounds of discussions with the Congress leadership in New Delhi on Friday regarding the transition process and cabinet formation.
Meanwhile, lobbying has intensified in the national capital, with ministerial aspirants seeking inclusion in the new cabinet. Several former ministers from the dissolved council are also attempting to retain their positions, while others are pushing for their first cabinet berth.
Party sources said the new cabinet is likely to include a mix of experienced and new faces, with efforts underway to balance caste equations, regional representation, and accommodation of Siddaramaiah loyalists. There is also speculation about the possibility of multiple Deputy Chief Ministers, while a number of ministers from the previous cabinet may not be retained.
Speculation has also emerged around the role of Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Yathindra, who accompanied him to meetings with the Congress high command in Delhi, prompting discussions about his possible induction into the cabinet.
Separately, discussions are underway on organisational changes, including the appointment of a new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president. Senior MLA and former minister Satish Jarkiholi is being seen as a frontrunner for the post.
(With PTI inputs)