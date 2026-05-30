DK Shivakumar to take oath as new Karnataka CM on June 3 at governor house

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister will be held on June 3 at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan here, said Congress state unit working president G C Chandrashekhar on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, the Rajya Sabha member said, initially, there was confusion regarding the venue.

Later, it was decided to hold it in the Governor's House.

"A decision has now been taken that the swearing-in ceremony will be held on June 3," Chandrashekhar said.

The MP said the exact time of oath taking ceremony will be finalised and announced later in the day.

"The swearing-in ceremony on the 3rd will take place at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan," he pointed out.