DKS meets Governor ahead of 4 pm CLP meet to pick new Karnataka CM; oath likely on June 3

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, who is widely tipped to become the next Chief Minister of the state, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan on Saturday.
The meeting comes ahead of his expected election as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) later in the day.
According to sources, Shivakumar’s meeting with the Governor was an informal discussion on the possible swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers, as Gehlot is expected to travel to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district later on Saturday to attend a Vice President’s programme on Sunday.
While sources indicated that the swearing-in could take place on June 3, some reports suggest it may be pushed to next week, possibly Wednesday. However, there has been no official confirmation on the date. His spiritual guru Ajjayyaswamy has advised June 3 as the date and day is auspicious for Shivakumar's future political prospects.
Deliberations are also underway on whether the ceremony should be held at Raj Bhavan or on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, sources said.
Meanwhile, preparatory arrangements were seen near Vidhana Soudha, indicating possible readiness for the event.
The Congress Legislature Party will meet on Saturday at 4 pm in the conference hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. All legislators have been asked to attend the meeting, which will be overseen by AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Governor Gehlot on Friday had accepted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers, setting the stage for the formal transition of power.
According to sources, Siddaramaiah himself is likely to propose Shivakumar’s name as CLP leader, or alternatively, a one-line resolution may be passed authorising the Congress high command to decide the next leader.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister is likely to take place on Sunday or Monday, and may be held on the iconic steps of Vidhana Soudha, official sources indicated. A few ministers are also expected to be inducted along with the Chief Minister.
Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held separate rounds of discussions with the Congress leadership in New Delhi on Friday regarding the transition process and cabinet formation.
Meanwhile, lobbying has intensified in the national capital, with ministerial aspirants seeking inclusion in the new cabinet. Several former ministers from the dissolved council are also attempting to retain their positions, while others are pushing for their first cabinet berth.
Party sources said the new cabinet is likely to include a mix of experienced and new faces, with efforts underway to balance caste equations, regional representation, and accommodation of Siddaramaiah loyalists. There is also speculation about the possibility of multiple Deputy Chief Ministers, while a number of ministers from the previous cabinet may not be retained.
Speculation has also emerged around the role of Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Yathindra, who accompanied him to meetings with the Congress high command in Delhi, prompting discussions about his possible induction into the cabinet.
Separately, discussions are underway on organisational changes, including the appointment of a new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president. Senior MLA and former minister Satish Jarkiholi is being seen as a frontrunner for the post.
(With PTI inputs)