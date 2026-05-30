DKS meets Governor ahead of 4 pm CLP meet to pick new Karnataka CM; oath likely on June 3

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, who is widely tipped to become the next Chief Minister of the state, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan on Saturday.

The meeting comes ahead of his expected election as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) later in the day.

According to sources, Shivakumar’s meeting with the Governor was an informal discussion on the possible swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers, as Gehlot is expected to travel to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district later on Saturday to attend a Vice President’s programme on Sunday.

While sources indicated that the swearing-in could take place on June 3, some reports suggest it may be pushed to next week, possibly Wednesday. However, there has been no official confirmation on the date. His spiritual guru Ajjayyaswamy has advised June 3 as the date and day is auspicious for Shivakumar's future political prospects.

Deliberations are also underway on whether the ceremony should be held at Raj Bhavan or on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, sources said.

Meanwhile, preparatory arrangements were seen near Vidhana Soudha, indicating possible readiness for the event.