Fire at private school in Bengaluru; staff, students safely evacuated

A fire broke out in a private school in Nagadevanahalli at around 9.30 am on Sunday, police sources said.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, they added.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

Thick smoke engulfed the building after the fire broke out in an auditorium located on the fourth floor.

As it was a Saturday, the school was closed for regular classes.

However, some students had come to attend an orientation session.

They, along with the staff, were evacuated safely from the premises, a senior police officer said.

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, according to the preliminary investigation.

However, a detailed probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze.

The fire was later brought under control, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)