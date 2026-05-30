FKCCI flags minimum wage revision, power tariff hike

BENGALURU: The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) on Friday expressed concern over the state government's recent revision of minimum wages, saying it has placed additional pressure on labour-intensive micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Speaking at the inauguration of FKCCI's Global MSME Conclave, FKCCI President Uma Reddy said the chamber supports worker welfare and fair wages, but stressed that wage policies must strike a balance between employee welfare and business sustainability.

"FKCCI supports worker welfare and fair wages. However, wage policy must balance welfare with sustainability. Sustainable wages must go hand in hand with sustainable enterprises and sustainable employment," she said.

Reddy also highlighted the issue of rising power tariffs, saying they directly affect competitiveness, pricing and exports. "Karnataka's industries need predictable and affordable energy to compete globally," she added.

Responding to FKCCI's call for greater ease of doing business, Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh said the government remains committed to strengthening the state's business ecosystem.

"Innovation is no longer limited to large corporations. We are continuously working towards simplifying regulatory processes and facilitating faster approvals to improve ease of doing business," she said.

Rajneesh also referred to the government's Campus to Career initiative and urged FKCCI to share industry expectations regarding employability so that young people can be trained accordingly. She called on employers to provide more apprenticeship opportunities to help students gain practical workplace experience.