‘In every Kannadiga’s heart’: Netas’ emotional farewell to Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: ON a day when Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation, many Congress leaders penned emotional notes recalling their association with the latter and what they have learnt from him.

Taking to social media platform X, Congress leader Santosh Lad, said that he was groomed under Siddaramaiah’s mentorship. “I served as an MLA and a minister in Siddaramaiah’s government. I carried out my responsibilities alongside him and as per his guidance. This will remain one of the greatest and most enduring fulfilments of my life,” Lad said, adding that he has learnt everything from Siddaramaiah.

“Siddaramaiah ensured all districts and all communities gets equal share and his love to Kannada language is uncomparable, his steps towards this is inspiring,’’ he said.

Lad also said Siddaramaiah might have exited from the power, but he is there in every Kannadiga’s heart.

HC Mahadevappa said Siddaramaiah is not just a person, he is a force. “By taking up a historic padayatra in Ballari, Siddaramaiah laid the foundation for the Congress’ victory. The governance he provided from 2013 to 2018 remains a significant chapter in Karnataka’s history. Rising from a small village near Mysuru to become a towering political leader, Siddaramaiah worked with determination,” he said.

Priyank Kharge, too, recalled his association with Siddaramaiah. “In my personal political life and growth, Siddaramaiah’s guidance has played a pivotal role. During my tenure handling key portfolios like IT, BT, and tourism, he instilled confidence in me. I didn’t feel overshadowed as the young minister in the cabinet, he ensured granting me the freedom to shape people-centric schemes. Even in the current term, with responsibility for two major portfolios, his guidance has been invaluable,” Priyank Kharge recalled.